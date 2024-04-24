Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Come Close, Ranjeet Sets Fire

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. As seen so far, Ayush becomes emotional after seeing Shalu in the market. In contrast, Lakshmi comes to the market to take gifts for Rishi and Malishka, unaware of their identity. Later, Rishi hears Lakshmi’s voice in the market.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Rishi singing a lullaby for Parvati while Lakshmi sings for Rohan. On the other hand, Malishka gets excited that Rohan is coming with Rishi. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi met after years in the market. But this time, their meeting will be full of pain and sorrow. Then, you will see Rishi and Lakshmi get stuck in a building where both become emotional seeing each other. Soon, they come close. Rishi is surprised to find Lakshmi alive. Lakshmi can’t stop crying.

Lakshmi confronts Rishi for all his wrongdoings and asks Rishi to go away while Rishi bags pardon and asks Lakshmi to return to his life. But Ranjeet has a different plan as she sets the building on fire to close Rishi and Lakshmi’s chapter.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?