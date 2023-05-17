ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 

Malishka- Lakshmi and Vikrant- Rishi gear up for a musical chair competition. Rishi and Lakshmi sit on the chair as the music stops. And finally, Rishi and Lakshmi are announced as winners in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.  

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Vikrant takes Lakshmi on a date and gifts her a gajra. The two land at a restaurant wherein the 25 years anniversary of the restaurant is celebrated. Vikrant and Lakshmi turn chief guests for the event. However, Malishka and Rishi also land at the same restaurant. Rishi feels jealous seeing Vikrant and Lakshmi together. On the other hand, Malishka gets frustrated.

The restaurant organizes games for the guests and couples on the occasion of 25 years anniversary. Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka also participate in the games. In one of the games, Lakshmi and Malishka are asked to find their partner, who are dressed in sarees. Lakshmi walks towards Rishi. Malishka gets a hint and runs first to Rishi, revealing that he is her partner. She lifts the veil and finds Rishi. Malishka gets happy as wins the game.

In the coming episode, Malishka- Lakshmi and Vikrant- Rishi gear up for a musical chair competition. In the competition, Malishka competes with Lakshmi. And Vikrant competes with Rishi. During the competition, Malishka wishes to win along with Rishi. However, her plan fails as Rishi and Lakshmi sit on the chair as the music stops. And finally, Rishi and Lakshmi are announced as winners.

Will Malishka feel jealous?

