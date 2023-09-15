Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) comes dressed as a groom in front of Lakshmi and asks her to get ready as a bride. Saloni brings the bridal wear for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Vikrant asks Saloni to make Lakshmi wear the bridal outfit. While Vikrant leaves Saloni reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant has gone mad and he has also kidnapped Shalu and Aayush. Saloni asks Lakshmi to marry Vikrant if she wishes to save her sister and Aayush. Lakshmi is shocked by Vikrant’s actions.

Lakshmi, Aayush, and Shalu try to run away but Malishka (Maera Mishra) hidden in the godown attacks Aayush. Soon, Vikrant takes control over them again. He holds Shalu at gunpoint and asks Lakshmi to marry him. Lakshmi yet again sits in the mandap along with Vikrant. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) manages to reach the godown and knocks down a few goons.

In the coming episode, Rishi comes and manages to save Shalu and Aayush first. Later, he confronts Vikrant about his actions. When Vikrant tries to harm Lakshmi, Rishi beats up Vikrant. Soon, the fight escalates between the two. Meanwhile, the Oberoi family learns about Lakshmi being trapped by Vikrant and they go to save her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 701 15th September 2023 Written Episode Update

