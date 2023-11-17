Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets shocked to learn about Lakshmi’s mental illness

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam decides to get Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi married. However, at the mandap, Lakshmi decides to reveal the real culprit in front of Rishi and the entire family. Soon, she exposes Malishka and reveals that she tried to kill her and Rishi. Neelam gets angry and slaps Malishka for stooping low and attempting to kill Rishi and Lakshmi. However, all this turns out to be Malishka’s imagination.

Rishi and semi-conscious Lakshmi come to the mandap for their wedding. Malishka hugs Lakshmi and threatens her to not expose her. She whispers in her ears that if she exposes her that she would get killed along with Rishi. Lakshmi, (Aishwarya Khare) who is still not entirely conscious, thinks about the threat. Later, during the wedding rituals, the fire in the ‘Havan Kund’ scares Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s strange behaviour and takes her to the hospital. While they wait for the doctor to arrive, Lakshmi acts like a child and does childish things which shocks Rishi. Later, the doctor informs Rishi that Lakshmi had an injury on her head during the accident and hence she is mentally ill and doesn’t remember anything. Rishi remains speechless.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 763 16 November 2023 Written Episode Update

