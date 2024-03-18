Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi helps Lakshmi to sell the crops at a good price

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi enters the house and tries to learn about Parvati’s intension behind the fake lizard prank. When Rishi learns that Parvati just wanted to win Neelam’s heart, he convinces Neelam to patch things with Parvati. The latter also apologizes to Neelam. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is on her way to pick up Parvati.

Neelam decides to let Parvati stay at her place until Rohan comes. Soon, Rishi decides to call Lakshmi and tell her to not come to pick Parvati. Rishi calls Lakshmi but Parvati talks to her. Lakshmi worriedly asks Parvati about the entire situation, however, Parvati asks her to not worry and stops her from coming to Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi agrees and goes back home.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi decides to sell her crops at a good price. However, the buyer gives Lakshmi an offer of a less price, which makes Lakshmi think about her decision. Soon, Rohan with the help of Rishi comes up with a plan. Lakshmi disguises as a buyer and comes to Shalu to buy the crops. The other buyer gets worried and asks Lakshmi to step back. Soon, he increases the price and asks Shalu to do the deal. Lakshmi gets happy as their plan gets successful.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 883 16 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Lakshmi worriedly asks Parvati about the entire situation, however, Parvati asks her to not worry and stops her from coming to Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi agrees and goes back home.