Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rohan sends Lakshmi’s video to Neelam

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam decides to let Parvati stay at her place until Rohan comes. Soon, Rishi decides to call Lakshmi and tell her to not come to pick Parvati. Rishi calls Lakshmi but Parvati talks to her. Lakshmi worriedly asks Parvati about the entire situation, however, Parvati asks her to not worry and stops her from coming to Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi agrees and goes back home.

Lakshmi decides to sell her crops at a good price. However, the buyer gives Lakshmi an offer of a less price, which makes Lakshmi think about her decision. Soon, Rohan with the help of Rishi comes up with a plan. Lakshmi disguises as a buyer and comes to Shalu to buy the crops. The other buyer gets worried and asks Lakshmi to step back. Soon, he increases the price and asks Shalu to do the deal. Lakshmi gets happy as their plan gets successful.

In the coming episode, Rohan manages to record Lakshmi while she is disguised as a sardar and fighting with the other buyer. After the great deal, Lakshmi celebrates it with Rohan, Shalu and other villagers. Meanwhile, Rohan sends Lakshmi’s video to Neelam to show her bravery of Lakshmi teacher. Neelam watches the video and gets shocked seeing Lakshmi.

Has Neelam recognized Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 884 18 March 2024 Written Episode Update

