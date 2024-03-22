Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rohan stops Ranjeet from marrying Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Parvati sits at the dinner table with everyone. She makes a special dish out of rice, ghee and sugar. Rishi remembers that Lakshmi also used to make this dish and finds Lakshmi’s resemblance in Parvati. Later, Neelam and other gear up for Holi celebration. During the festivity, Malishka returns to Oberoi mansion.

Lakshmi prepares for Holi celebration in the village. Ranjeet plots to marry Lakshmi on Holika Dahan. He spikes Lakshmi’s drink while the celebration is on. Ranjeet asks one of the kids to give the drink to Lakshmi. The latter drinks and feels dizzy. Ranjeet decides to take advantage of the situation and holds Lakshmi’s hand. He starts taking vows around Holika Dahan.

In the coming episode, as Rajneet is about to take vows with Lakshmi, Shalu calls Lakshmi. However, it is Rohan who picks up the phone. Shalu urgently tells Rohan about Lakshmi’s situation. Panicked, Shalu pleads with Rohan to intervene and save her from the clutches of Rajneet’s henchmen and stop Rajneet and Lakshmi’s marriage. Acting quickly, Rohan dispatches his friend to rescue Shalu while he himself grabs a water pipe and drench Rajneet, disrupting the proceedings. Lakshmi hugs Rohan tightly and thanks him for saving her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 887 21 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Ranjeet plots to marry Lakshmi on Holika Dahan. He spikes Lakshmi’s drink while the celebration is on. Ranjeet asks one of the kids to give the drink to Lakshmi. The latter drinks and feels dizzy.