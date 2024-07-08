Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Rishi And Lakshmi Feel Helpless, Malishka Wishes Paro’s Death

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major dramas in the past few days with Paro’s real identity and later her life being in danger. According to the previous episode, Neelam blames Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for dragging Paro into danger, whereas Karishma expresses her opinion about how Paro often gets in danger because of Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi’s aunt yells at everyone, taking a stand for her daughter. Later, Lakshmi reveals that she does not want her to go through the same thing she went through, so she hides her identity.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Malishka wishes for Paro’s death. After Paro falls into the borewell, Lakshmi and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) break down. Lakshmi expresses her fear of losing Paro, upon which Rishi ensures that nothing will happen to her as he is there to save her. In the emotional moment, Lakshmi and Rishi come close to each other, which Malishka witnesses. While Anushka instigates Malishka, emphasizing that tough times bring two people together. Later, the rescue officers highlight the truth that Paro may not be able to breathe properly in the borewell as there is less oxygen, which worries Neelam. Later, Malishka gets panicked and wishes that Paro must be dead because a child can’t survive for a long time in the borewell.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?