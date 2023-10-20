Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka confesses her murderous intentions to Lakshmi

Lakshmi witnesses Malishka standing near the cliff and requests help. However, Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023 12:51:45
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Lakshmi come to Lakshmi’s chachi’s house for her pag-phera rasam. During the rasam, chachi makes special food for the couple. Later, Aayush comes to meet the couple and gives them the gift given by Virendra. They find out that Virendra has given them honeymoon tickets as their wedding gift.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) leave for their honeymoon. While they are on their way, Malishka devises an evil plan against them. Malishka drives a truck and plans their accident. She finally succeeds in her plan by killing Rishi and Lakshmi. However, soon audiences will learn that Rishi and Lakshmi are alive and are seen struggling to save themselves.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi hang on the cliff while struggling to save themselves. Malishka gets happy after the accident and decides to check whether her plan has been successful. However, Lakshmi witnesses Malishka standing near the cliff and requests help. However, Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi and now she won’t spare them. Lakshmi is stunned listening to Malishka’s confession.

Malishka devises an evil plan against Rishi and Lakshmi. Malishka drives a truck and plans their accident. She finally succeeds in her plan by killing Rishi and Lakshmi.

Manisha Suthar



