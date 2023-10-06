Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam on a mission to separate Rishi and Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam questions about Rishi to Virendra and the latter reveals that Rishi has refused to return to Oberoi mansion. Neelam breaks down and falls unconscious. Meanwhile, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) continues to request Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to return to his house to be with his mom. However, adamant Rishi refuses her yet again and mentions that he will only return to the Oberoi mansion with her.

Rishi goes to Oberoi mansion as an employee of the Oberoi company. However, Neelam and Malishka are happy to see Rishi back in the house. However, he reveals the reason behind his return and mentions that he wanted Virendra’s sign on a few papers. Soon, Rishi takes the sign and announces his wedding with Lakshmi. He also invites the entire family to the wedding. Malishka and Neelam (Smita Bansal) get angry with Rishi’s announcement.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes home and informs Lakshmi about his decision to tie the knot with her. However, Lakshmi ignores his request. The next day, Rishi goes to the office and Dadi comes to meet Lakshmi. She requests Lakshmi to marry Rishi and Lakshmi thinks about the same. Meanwhile, at home, Neelam makes a firm decision and gets on a mission to stop Rishi-Lakshmi’s marriage and separate them.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 722 6th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Neelam takes a firm decision and gets on a mission to stop Rishi-Lakshmi’s marriage and separate them.