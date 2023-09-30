Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi's love blossoms, Neelam goes on hunger-strike

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) have clean their new house while cleaning they also come close to each other. Rishi and Lakshmi also find a solution to the mosquitoes. Meanwhile, Malishka breaks down thinking about Rishi’s decision.

Neelam comes to her and calls her ‘bahu’. She takes Malishka along to the Oberoi mansion as her bahu. Lakshmi and Rishi decide to sleep. However, they find out that their fan is not working and begin to repair it. Soon Lakshmi finds a solution and Rishi gets happy. Lakshmi and Rishi try to sleep but Rishi faces a few difficulties. Soon, Rishi comes close to Lakshmi and they spend the night together.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi wake up in the morning and Rishi wishes Lakshmi confesses her love for him. He tries various moves too. Meanwhile, Bani and Shalu come to Lakshmi and Rishi’s new house with breakfast. And they all enjoy a meal together as Lakshmi and Rishi’s love blossoms. Meanwhile, Neelam takes an extreme step. She goes on a hunger strike until and unless Rishi returns home.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 716 30th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Rishi return home?