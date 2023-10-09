Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi goes down on his knees and proposes marriage to Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi goes home and informs Lakshmi about his decision to tie the knot with her. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) ignores his request. The next day, Rishi goes to the office and Dadi comes to meet Lakshmi. She requests Lakshmi to marry Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi thinks about the same.

Meanwhile, at home, Neelam makes a firm decision and gets on a mission to stop Rishi-Lakshmi’s marriage and separate them. Neelam (Smita Bansal) goes to meet Lakshmi with an offer. She calls Lakshmi to a café and asks her to reveal the amount which she wants in return for her son Rishi. Lakshmi gets upset with Neelam’s behaviour and backfires the same question to her. This soon turns into a heated conversation between the two.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi tries to talk to Rishi and asks him to return home. However, Rishi stays adamant and refuses to go to Oberoi mansion without her. Rishi learns that Neelam is planning something to separate him from Lakshmi. Hence, Rishi brings Lakshmi in front of the entire chawl and goes down on his knees. He proposes marriage to Lakshmi in front of all and asks her to agree to the marriage.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 725 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Lakshmi accept Rishi’s proposal?