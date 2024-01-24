Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional seeing her journey

The Bigg Boss 17 house witnessed an emotional turmoil as Vicky Jain bid farewell to the reality show after spending a remarkable 100 days inside. In a surprising mid-week eviction, Vicky’s departure left the contestants and viewers in shock. Ankita Lokhande, visibly shaken by the unexpected turn of events, was seen shedding tears as she grappled with the void left by Vicky’s absence. Vicky urged his fellow housemates to take care of Ankita in his absence.

The upcoming episode promises a heartfelt reflection from Ankita, who has become a prominent figure in the Bigg Boss house. The emotional promo unveils Ankita in a contemplative state, revisiting the highs and lows of her memorable journey. The actress, known for her grace and resilience, expressed her emotions with raw authenticity.

In the emotional teaser, a teary-eyed Ankita could be heard saying, “TV mera maayka hai, jis tareeke ka pyaar mujhe yaha mila hai, wo zindagi me kahin nahi milega” These heartfelt words give viewers a glimpse into the profound impact of the Bigg Boss experience on Ankita’s life.

After the final eviction before the grand finale, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashettey, and Abhishek Kumar were declared the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The grand finale will be a grand event and will be held on January 28, 2024. It will air for six hours, starting from 6 pm to midnight.