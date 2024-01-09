Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande to have a big clash with mother-in-law in the house, says, ‘aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo’

Bigg Boss 17 is living up to its reputation for providing viewers with unpredictable twists and turns. The ongoing season has been no stranger to drama, and the recent episodes have seen Ankita Lokhande at the center of a heated clash with her mother-in-law, creating waves both inside and outside the house.

In a surprising turn of events, a recent promo circulating on social media has given viewers a sneak peek into an intense conversation between Ankita and her mother-in-law. The exchange revolves around a heated moment where Vicky’s mother holds Ankita accountable for her actions, even bringing Ankita’s parents into the conversation.

Vicky’s mother confronted Ankita about a particular incident, stating, “Jis din tumne laat maari thi, papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiya, ‘Tum apne pati ko aise laat maarti thi?'” This revelation left Ankita visibly upset. Ankita responded firmly, “Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi, meri maa akeli hai, mere papa ki death hui hai, aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please.”

Ankita’s mother also entered the house to address the couple’s behavior. In a heart-to-heart conversation, she expressed her concerns, stating, “You guys are not appearing to be who you are. You are not getting what is happening?” This revelation suggests that Ankita and Vicky’s relationship dynamics are being closely scrutinized, not just by their fellow contestants but also by their own families.