Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Salman Khan lauds Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya’s game

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the charismatic host Salman Khan took center stage to shower praises on three contestants who have displayed remarkable clarity and maturity in their relationships within the tumultuous walls of the Bigg Boss house.

Salman commended Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya for their transparent and mature approach to the dynamics unfolding in the reality show. Salman highlighted the exceptional clarity exhibited by Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra in their equation with each other. According to the Bollywood superstar, these two contestants have been unequivocal about their feelings, making it clear that they do not share a fondness for each other and are unlikely to forge a friendship in the future.

One of the standout moments of Salman’s praise was directed at Isha Malviya, who demonstrated a commendable level of maturity in dealing with her past tension with ex-partner Abhishek Kumar. Salman acknowledged Isha’s ability to navigate through the complexities of staying in the same house with her former flame, commending her for handling the situation with grace and maturity.

Salman emphasized that, amid the various relationships and conflicts in the Bigg Boss house, only three contestants stood out in bringing the much-needed entertainment fireworks. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya were singled out by the host as the ones who have added spice and drama to the show with their clear communication and mature handling of relationships. In a candid assessment, Salman labeled the remaining housemates as clueless and confused.