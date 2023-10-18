Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande breaks down, feels neglected by husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande expressed her feelings of neglect and loneliness in Bigg Boss 17. She conveyed her disappointment to her husband, Vicky Jain, who she believes has been giving everyone else more attention than her.

18 Oct,2023
Bigg Boss 17, the popular reality show known for its twists, turns, and emotional roller coasters, has once again lived up to its reputation as contestants grapple with their feelings and relationships. In a recent promo of the show, emotions were on full display as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, along with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, opened up about their struggles and inner turmoil.

Ankita Lokhande expressed her feelings of neglect and loneliness. She conveyed her disappointment to her husband, Vicky Jain, who she believes has been giving everyone else more attention than her. In the poignant clip, Ankita reminds Vicky of their pre-show agreement to stay together through thick and thin. She opens up about how the world can’t hurt her as much as the actions of her loved ones can, and she feels that Vicky has let her down. Vicky, clearly remorseful, apologizes for his actions, and as the tears flow, Ankita candidly shares her overwhelming sense of isolation. This emotional outburst between Ankita and Vicky illustrates the intense pressure and challenges that contestants face while being confined in the Bigg Boss house.

The promo also featured another couple, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who were sent on a special date by Bigg Boss to reflect on their journey in the game. The candid conversation between the two contestants revealed a clash of perspectives, as Neil referred to themselves as “boring people.” Bigg Boss seemed to agree with this assessment. Aishwarya Sharma, who has been battling emotions and mood swings in the house, took this opportunity to open up about her struggles.

