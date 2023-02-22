Dharam Patnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the aggressive reaction of Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) stopping the wedding of Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav). He has taken her to gunpoint and has eloped with her. In the vehicle, he has her hands tied up so that she cannot escape.

On the other hand, big chaos has happened as it is revealed before the families that Ravi is not in the house, and it is Deepanshu sitting as the groom instead of Ravi. Kavya’s father will yell at Ravi’s father and will break the marriage.

Ravi’s family will go to stop Ravi from taking any reckless decision. Ultimately, the coming episode will see Ravi starting off a bonfire and forcing Pratiksha to take the saath phere with him. Ravi and Pratiksha will be married before the family will come to stop them.

With Ravi married to Pratiksha, what will destiny want now?

