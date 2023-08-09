ADVERTISEMENT
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi longs to meet Pratiksha in hospital

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Ravi gaining consciousness after being shot. He will want to meet Pratiksha first and will be eager to see her.

Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging twists with Ravi (Fahmaan Khan) saving Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) from the ice trap. However, in the process he got caught and also got shot while trying to escape from the goons. In the hospital, Ravi is being treated for his injuries while the family blames Pratiksha for Ravi’s serious condition. As we know, Pratiksha’s mangalsutra broke and fell into Ravi’s arms when he was being rushed into the hospital.

We also saw how Amar stopped Mandeep from reacting in the hospital and allowed Pratiksha to meet Ravi. The coming episode will see Ravi showing signs of improvement and Pratiksha praying for his recovery. Upon regaining consciousness, Kavya and Mandeep will want to meet Ravi first. However, Ravi will want to see only Pratiksha and will long to see her. When Pratiksha will come inside, Ravi will take the same mangalsutra and will put it again on Pratiksha. Kavya will watch all this and get angry. She will vow to separate Ravi and Pratiksha again.

Kavya will be seen making another plan for this.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads. Their togetherness and marriage happened for wrong reasons and now love is blooming big time in their lives.

