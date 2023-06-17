ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth about Faltu

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Ayaan getting to know the truth about Faltu playing under the mask for Shanaya Sachdeva. Can he save Faltu from getting exposed?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 14:36:26
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama wherein Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) is all set to play for Shanaya under the mask. On the D-day of the match, Faltu appears tensed as she sees Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) at the premise. She asks him to go to his work and that she will do well. However, Ayaan will be there to motivate Faltu during her match.

However, a big turning point will happen when Ayaan will see Ruhaan along with Faltu. Shanaya will even talk about her brother gifting a costly necklace to Faltu. Ayaan will wonder why Faltu did not tell him all of this.

The coming episode will see the media people getting a sniff about Faltu playing for Shanaya. They will plan a sting operation during the match and expose the players. This will be heard by Ayaan. Ayaan will see Faltu under the mask, getting ready to play the match. He will be shocked and will be angry at Faltu.

What will happen next? Will Faltu be exposed?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

