ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Faltu falling into a deadly trap set by Ruhaan Sachdeva which will destroy her marital happiness.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 13:50:15
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen Ruhaan Sachdeva falling short of ideas when Ayaan Mittal (Aakash Ahuja) challenged his order in court. As a result of this, Ruhaan does not get to vacate the Mittals from their house. Now, Tanisha and Ruhaan have joined hands to separate Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan. Ruhaan has been creating situations and proofs that show his closeness with Faltu. Tanisha too has done the needful by stealing a few of Faltu’s attires from her own cupboard.

Now the coming drama will see the big party being hosted by the Mittals. Faltu and Ayaan will be on the verge of reconciliation. Ayaan will feel that he will apologize to Faltu soon after the party and will set things right in his marital life. On the other hand, Faltu will smell something suspicious and will want to tell Ayaan about it during the party. However, she will not be able to do so.

On the other hand, Ruhaan will put his plan into action. On one hand, he will plan to kidnap Faltu. On the other hand, he will ready a room which will be full of Faltu’s photos and will give it a romantic ambience.

Ruhaan will also stage a fire breakout in the warehouse of the Mart which will create panic waves in the Mittal family.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat’s ‘Godh Bharaai’ to open up new drama
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat’s ‘Godh Bharaai’ to open up new drama
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences’ plea; show a SaiRat union
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences’ plea; show a SaiRat union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Latest Stories
On Rahul Dev Burman’s Birth Anniversary, Some Unknown Facts About The Maestro
On Rahul Dev Burman’s Birth Anniversary, Some Unknown Facts About The Maestro
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Shocking: Goldy Brar threatens to kill Salman Khan after admitting to have killed Sidhu Moose Wala
Shocking: Goldy Brar threatens to kill Salman Khan after admitting to have killed Sidhu Moose Wala
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant plans to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant plans to kill Rishi
Pizza is my all-time favourite cheat food: Manav Soneji
Pizza is my all-time favourite cheat food: Manav Soneji
An Endearing Rom-Com – ‘Ishq Next Door’, To Stream For Free From 3rd July On JioCinema, Trailer Out Now
An Endearing Rom-Com – ‘Ishq Next Door’, To Stream For Free From 3rd July On JioCinema, Trailer Out Now
Read Latest News