Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen Ruhaan Sachdeva falling short of ideas when Ayaan Mittal (Aakash Ahuja) challenged his order in court. As a result of this, Ruhaan does not get to vacate the Mittals from their house. Now, Tanisha and Ruhaan have joined hands to separate Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan. Ruhaan has been creating situations and proofs that show his closeness with Faltu. Tanisha too has done the needful by stealing a few of Faltu’s attires from her own cupboard.

Now the coming drama will see the big party being hosted by the Mittals. Faltu and Ayaan will be on the verge of reconciliation. Ayaan will feel that he will apologize to Faltu soon after the party and will set things right in his marital life. On the other hand, Faltu will smell something suspicious and will want to tell Ayaan about it during the party. However, she will not be able to do so.

On the other hand, Ruhaan will put his plan into action. On one hand, he will plan to kidnap Faltu. On the other hand, he will ready a room which will be full of Faltu’s photos and will give it a romantic ambience.

Ruhaan will also stage a fire breakout in the warehouse of the Mart which will create panic waves in the Mittal family.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

