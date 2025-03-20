Feeling peaceful and content inside: Sara Khan on happiness

On International Day Of Happiness, which is observed on March 20, actress Sara Khan, who rose to fame with the show Sapna Babul Kaa… Bidaai and Bollywood projects like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Shaila and will soon be seen in Bedaag, says happiness for her is finding joy in little things.

She said, “Happiness, for me, is all about feeling peaceful and content inside. It’s when you wake up with a smile and look forward to the day. It’s also about the little things, enjoying a good meal, having a heart-to-heart conversation, or simply relaxing at home.”

For her, happiness means being true to yourself. She said, “It’s about finding joy in your own company and loving who you are. For me, happiness also means seeing my loved ones happy. When the people I care about are smiling, it automatically brings joy to my heart.”

Spending time with her family and friends makes her the happiest. She added, “I also love travelling and exploring new places; it refreshes my soul. And of course, being on set, acting, and bringing characters to life is a big source of happiness for me. Performing is my passion, and it fills me with positive energy.”

Sara shared that her debut TV show Sapna Babul Kaa… Bidaai will always have a special place in her heart. She said, “It wasn’t just a show for me; it was a journey that changed my life. The love I received from the audience and the strong bond I shared with the cast and crew made it unforgettable.”

“Every moment on that set was filled with laughter, learning, and beautiful memories,” she added.

Three tips for happiness that you practise? “Firstly, I make it a point to count my blessings every day. Gratitude shifts your focus from what’s missing to what you have. Secondly, I believe in keeping people who uplift me and bring positive vibes,” she said.

“A good support system can do wonders, and lastly, whether it’s meditating, enjoying a cup of coffee, or listening to my favourite songs, I always make space for ‘me-time.’ It helps me recharge and stay happy,” Sara ended.