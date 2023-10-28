Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan and Savi team up to make Pizza

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan and Savi teaming up to make Pizza. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Oct,2023 13:12:00
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being hurt by Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) harsh words. He told her that she was not apt to be his student and even asked her to remove the mauli that he had tied on her hand. However, when Ishaan got to know the real reason that stopped Savi from taking her exam, he felt sorry for what he did to her. He is now hellbent on apologizing to her.

The coming episode will see Ishaan sending out a cute sorry message to Harinee and a cake for Savi with a sorry written over it. Harinee will try to convince Savi to accept it, but Savi will be extremely angry at Ishaan. She will be pissed off by the repeated lack of trust that Ishaan has in Savi.

The coming episode will again allow Ishaan to apologize to Savi. On the day of Saraswati Puja, Ishaan and Savi will be asked to team up. It will be a pizza-making event. Ishaan will ask Savi to forget the past accept him as her guru and make a new beginning.

Ishaan got to know from Bajirao the real reason behind Savi losing out on attending her exam. He felt sorry for his behaviour and wanted to apologize to Savi.

Will Savi accept Ishaan as her mentor?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

