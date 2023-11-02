Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan plans Savi's surprise birthday celebration

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) desperately needing to get into a job. She has joined a shady job and is asked to do weird stuff by a lady. Amidst this, Savi is distracted from her studies, which does not go down well with Ishaan (Shakti Arora).

The coming episode will see Savi and Ishaan having a showdown when Savi will resign from being the Cultural Secretary of the college. Ishaan will call in for a special meeting related to the upcoming event in the college on a particular day. However, Savi will argue with Ishaan saying she will not be able to come for the meeting on the day. She will request Ishaan to hold it on another day, which he will not.

Seeing Ishaan’s adamancy, Savi will resign from the Cultural Secretary position which will come as a shock to Ishaan. However, Savi will not be aware that in addition to the meeting, Ishaan would have planned a surprise birthday celebration for Savi on the day.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1020 1st November Written Episode Update

Savi was shocked to hear about the weird conditions for the job offered to her. However, since she was in desperate need of a job, Savi accepted the job.

Will Savi get to know about it?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.