Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG!! Samrudh returns, this time to marry Durva

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Samrudh returning, this time to wed Durva. What will happen when Savi will get to know about it?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 14:50:17
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) continuing to have their own differences. As we know, Ishaan did not understand Savi’s problem when she failed to take the exam. He did not know that Savi’s sister Harinee had a miscarriage and that she went through a lot. However, soon, Bajirao tells Ishaan the truth, and Ishaan is sorry for what he did with Savi.

We wrote about Ishaan confronting Savi and telling her that she is not fit to be his student. He did not give Savi a chance to speak out. Savi too, in anger, refused to take Ishaan as her mentor. She removed the mauli that Ishaan had tied on her wrist.

The coming episode will see yet another twist in the story. As we know, Surekha has organized an alliance for Durva (Nandini Tiwari). The boy and his family are supposed to come to the Bhosale house. The coming episode will open suspense on the alliance that has come for Durva. And that will be none other than Samrudh (Paras Madaan), who was supposed to marry Savi earlier. As we know, Savi found out that Samrudh was a drunkard, and womanizer and refused to marry him. She had run away from her wedding.

Now, the same family will want to get Durva married to Sam Patil aka Samrudh.

Ishaan confronted Savi and expressed his disappointment and questioned her sincerity in her studies. He did not listen to her and told Savi that he did the wrong thing by taking her as his student.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

