Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG!! Samrudh returns, this time to marry Durva

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) continuing to have their own differences. As we know, Ishaan did not understand Savi’s problem when she failed to take the exam. He did not know that Savi’s sister Harinee had a miscarriage and that she went through a lot. However, soon, Bajirao tells Ishaan the truth, and Ishaan is sorry for what he did with Savi.

We wrote about Ishaan confronting Savi and telling her that she is not fit to be his student. He did not give Savi a chance to speak out. Savi too, in anger, refused to take Ishaan as her mentor. She removed the mauli that Ishaan had tied on her wrist.

The coming episode will see yet another twist in the story. As we know, Surekha has organized an alliance for Durva (Nandini Tiwari). The boy and his family are supposed to come to the Bhosale house. The coming episode will open suspense on the alliance that has come for Durva. And that will be none other than Samrudh (Paras Madaan), who was supposed to marry Savi earlier. As we know, Savi found out that Samrudh was a drunkard, and womanizer and refused to marry him. She had run away from her wedding.

Now, the same family will want to get Durva married to Sam Patil aka Samrudh.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1014 256th October Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.