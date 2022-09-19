Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the destinies of Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) clashing again, after many years. We saw how Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai met and reacted emotionally. However, Virat saved Savi from the claws of death and got shot in the process. Sai has been treating Virat.

The coming drama will bring Pakhi and Sai face to face. While Virat and Pakhi will believe that Sai is with Jagtap, Sai will be upset over the fact that Virat ultimately married Pakhi.

Pakhi will, however, muster up the courage to meet Sai and talk to her. Sai will tell Pakhi that she has not changed at all and remains the same love life of Virat. Pakhi will explain her stand and how she got married to Virat after her presumed death.

The coming episode will also see Pakhi seeking forgiveness from Sai for ruining her life totally. Sai will tell her that she can never pardon Pakhi for all that she has done to create problems.

Will Sai and Pakhi forget the past and move on?

