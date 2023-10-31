Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi gets into a dangerous job

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi being at a financial crunch, and getting an offer for a risky and dangerous job.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Oct,2023 13:25:21
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi gets into a dangerous job 865701

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being distracted from studies owing to the financial problem that Harinee is facing. She wants to help and wants to get a job for herself. All of this has made her distracted in class, and Ishaan wonders what is wrong with the otherwise hard-working Savi. He will see her toying with her phone during his lectures, he will also find Savi bunking his class.

So in addition to enrolling at a coaching centre, she is looking for a means to earn money too. However, being an undergraduate, options are very less for Savi to get a job. However, she is looking for a private tutor’s job for any student.

At this juncture, Savi gets into a risky proposition as she is called by a man at a coaching centre and is told to do a job which has nothing related to teaching.

The coming episode will see Savi being taken to meet a woman who puts in huge conditions for the job. She will tell Savi that she should not question her for anything once she has accepted the job. The lady will also tell Savi that she should not meet anyone till the job is over.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1018 30th October Written Episode Update

Savi found Ishaan helping her out by giving her the books he studied to clear te UPSC exam. He also extended a hand of friendship towards Savi.

Will Savi take this risky job? What will she be made to do?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

