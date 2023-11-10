Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi insults Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being thrilled at seeing her birthday party being organized. Savi thanked her friends for giving her such a pleasant surprise. And when Bajirao came with a very beautiful gift for Savi, Savi thanked him. Savi assumed that it was Bajirao’s plan to give him a surprise party. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) felt bad when Savi profusely thanked Bajirao for everything. Ishaan walked out of the party angry.

The coming episode will see Savi being hit by a big misunderstanding. She will overhear Durva’s talk about Ishaan doing charity to Savi by celebrating her birthday. Savi will be hurt by Ishaan’s demeaning idea to please her.

Savi will question Harinee and Isha and will get to know that it was Ishaan who planned the party. She will get angry as Ishaan wanted to spend money on the surprise as charity. Savi will get angry and will tell Isha about Ishaan doing charity work by celebrating her birthday.

Further in the plot, Savi will go and meet Ishaan and will give him the money he spent towards her birthday party.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1028 9th November Written Episode Update

How will Savi apologize for this grave mistake?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.