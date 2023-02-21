Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi getting to know about her real identity. We saw how Bhavani told Savi the truth that Virat (Neil Bhatt) is her real father. Savi demanded to stay with her father, and that was when Sai (Ayesha Singh) got angry with her. Savi left home to go to Chavan house, and the goons caught her.

With great difficulty, Sai managed to save Savi from the goons and bring her home. Now, as we know, as per the promo, Sai and Savi have come to the Chavan house with bag and baggage. Savi will announce to all that she will stay in Chavan house.

However, there will be a fight that will ensue as Pakhi will not allow it to happen. Meanwhile, the biggest drama will be that things will get more complex with Savi telling Vinayak about the truth of Virat being her real father and that she will stay in the same house.

How will Vinayak react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.