Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Rajat having a big fall from the top of the pyramid during the Dahi Handi event. Rajat will be upset at Arsh's words.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) giving them a new beginning. As we know, Savi is happy to have Sai in her life. The trio have made a new start and have become parents for Sai’s sake. The family now looks forward to celebrating Janmashtami together. It will be a visual delight to see little Sai dressed for the occasion. So will Rajat as he would be all set to break the Dahi Handi for his daughter.

The upcoming episode will see engaging drama with the presence of Arsh and Aashka during the Dahi Handi. It will be a big competition between Arsh (Ankit Arora) and Rajat to break the Handi. However, Rajat will have a big fall from the top of the pyramid formed. Arsh will tell him the big revelation of Sai not being his daughter. Arsh will tell Rajat that he is the father of Sai. Rajat will get the shock of his life and will fall from the top. He will be injured after the fall, and Savi and Sai will be seen caring for him. Rajat will be made to sit on a chair, and his family will look concerned for him. Rajat will have a grim face and will be confused and shocked over the revelation. It will be interesting to see how Rajat will react to this news and development.

Will Rajat tell Savi about it?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.