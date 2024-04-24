Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Chinmay accepts Shikha; Savi asks Chinmay to reveal his truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama related to Chinmay’s (Aayush Anand) secret that he is covering up. He holds a mystery box and threatens his father to bring the truth to the world, which will tarnish his image in society. Rao Sahib does not want the truth to come out. In addition to this, Chinmay wants big money from Rao Sahib for a certain cause that has not been disclosed yet. Amidst this, we have seen clashes of Rao Sahib with his son. Also, Shikha (Ishita Ganguly) wants her husband back and is trying to end her life as she is deprived of it.

The upcoming episode will see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) opening the box and getting to know Chinmay’s secret. From the box that toppled, the audience will get to see a set of ghungroo, which will indicate to Chinmay being a dancer, eager to have a career in dance which will be opposed by his father.

Amidst this, Shikha will yet again try to commit suicide and will tell her family that she does not like to live a life away from her husband. Savi will motivate Chinmay to tell the truth to his family and Shikha. Chinmay will tell Shikha he has a big truth, that will hurt her. Shikha will say that nothing will stop her from loving him and she wants a life with him. This will prompt Chinmay to accept Shikha and take her along with this.

Chinmay and Rao Sahib got into a fight where Chinmay gave his father a duration of 24 hours to give him his money, failing which he would tarnish Rao Sahib’s image. Savi wanted to find out about Chinmay’s mystery box and reached his hotel room.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.