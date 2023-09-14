Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Isha being in grave danger as she will hallucinate seeing her son in front of her and will walk on the middle of the road.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salvi) recovering from the bullet that she took when a goon shot at her in Bhosale Institute. There was major drama with Isha recovering from Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) touch. With it being Ishaan’s birthday, Isha came to the venue with a cake to wish him. However, Ishaan humiliated her and also her motherly love and asked her never to return to his life. Isha took the accusation to heart and stopped talking. In fact, even when Savi and Shantanu tried pacifying her, she did not utter a word.

Now, in the coming drama, Isha will be out of her senses. She will recollect the time when Ishaan was a child. She will walk in the middle of the road, hallucinating seeing little Ishu on the road. She will not see a truck coming towards her and will walk with a smile on her face.

Meanwhile, both Savi and Shantanu will be worried as Isha will not be in the room, and would have left her phone too there.

Isha will come in front of a moving truck and her life will be in grave danger.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein | Ep 973 | Promo, Today Full Episode | Sep, 14 2023 | Shakti Arora

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.