Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Isha coming into the Bhosale Institute as the inspector-in-charge.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 13:55:45
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi (Bhavika Sharma) making friends and finally getting settled at the Bhosale Institute. This happened after Ishaan (Shakti Arora) got her justice. We also saw Ayush having a change of heart after getting rusticated. Savi got him back to college after he apologized to her and begged her to talk to the institute regarding his rustication.

We also wrote about Savi impressing Ishaan (Shakti Arora) with her talks and discussions happening in the class.

The coming episode will now see Yashwant being scared of the inspection that is to happen in the college. He will be angry that Isha and Savi’s moves have brought about this inspection. He will try to safeguard the management secrets which are illegal.

At this juncture, the Bhosales will be all ready to welcome the guest who will come in to inspect the functioning of the institute. Yashwant would have organized a function in college to welcome the person.

However, Ishaan and Yashwant will be stunned to see Isha (Mansi Salve) coming into the venue as the inspection-in-charge. They will not know what to do. Yashwant will be more scared as he will worry about hiding his goofups from Isha.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

