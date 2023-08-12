Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan demands Savi for evidence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi (Bhavika Sharma) facing harassment and ragging in her college which led to her being locked up in a room for many hours. It required Ishaan (Shakti Arora) to reach the college, search the rooms and save Sai. Ishaan is ready to take action against his students who did this to Savi. He has ordered a meeting with the students and Savi is determined to expose the culprits.

In the coming episode, Savi will name Durba and Ayush and their friends to be the culprits. She will tell Ishaan how she was sexually harassed too, by Ayush which led her to slap him. She will tell Ishaan that the gang avenged her act.

However, when Ishaan will question Durba and Ayush, the two of them will plead guilty and will tell Ishaan that they did not intend to rag Savi, but to make friends with her. Also, Ishaan will not find proof to Ayush trying to come closer to Savi. Ishaan will tell Savi that he is sorry for whatever happened to her in the college, and will see to it that it is not repeated with anyone in the college. However, Ishaan will also tell that since there is a lack of evidence to the sexual harassment charge that Savi has put, he will have to have a word with the Board of Directors and then decide on it. He will clearly tell Savi that he needs evidence to prove her word.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.