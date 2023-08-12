ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan demands Savi for evidence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan not being able to find evidence to Savi being sexually harassed. Hence he will be seen wanting proper evidence for the same.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 12:15:32
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan demands Savi for evidence 842391

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi (Bhavika Sharma) facing harassment and ragging in her college which led to her being locked up in a room for many hours. It required Ishaan (Shakti Arora) to reach the college, search the rooms and save Sai. Ishaan is ready to take action against his students who did this to Savi. He has ordered a meeting with the students and Savi is determined to expose the culprits.

In the coming episode, Savi will name Durba and Ayush and their friends to be the culprits. She will tell Ishaan how she was sexually harassed too, by Ayush which led her to slap him. She will tell Ishaan that the gang avenged her act.

However, when Ishaan will question Durba and Ayush, the two of them will plead guilty and will tell Ishaan that they did not intend to rag Savi, but to make friends with her. Also, Ishaan will not find proof to Ayush trying to come closer to Savi. Ishaan will tell Savi that he is sorry for whatever happened to her in the college, and will see to it that it is not repeated with anyone in the college. However, Ishaan will also tell that since there is a lack of evidence to the sexual harassment charge that Savi has put, he will have to have a word with the Board of Directors and then decide on it. He will clearly tell Savi that he needs evidence to prove her word.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets pregnant 842397
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets pregnant
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran in a critical state 842384
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran in a critical state
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies 842379
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic getaway 842377
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa’s romantic getaway
"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 842371
“Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character” shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
"It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana" shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds 842254
“It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana” shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds
Latest Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Devika reveals Radha's secret to the court 842415
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Devika reveals Radha’s secret to the court
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi stands firm against Jordan's aggression 842401
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi stands firm against Jordan’s aggression
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Mihika gets kidnapped 842395
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Mihika gets kidnapped
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv reveals Mohit’s truth to Surilii 842393
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv reveals Mohit’s truth to Surilii
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody 842389
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya 842385
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya
Read Latest News