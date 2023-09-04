Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi accusing Bhosales of attacking Isha. However, later, it will be Ishaan who will call the police and will ask them to arrest Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) praying for the well-being of Isha (Mansi Salve). As we know, she was shot by a goon in the Bhosale Institute campus after which she was rushed to the hospital. The surgery is over but she has not gained consciousness till now.

We saw how Ishaan (Shakti Arora) waited at the hospital to see how Isha recovers. However, at night, when he decided to go home, Savi requested him to be present which he denied.

The coming episode will see Ishaan’s raising concern for his mother. He will come to the hospital again in the wee hours of the night to see if she has got back consciousness.

Meanwhile, Savi will be determined to find out more about the attack on Isha. Accidentally, Savi will end up seeing Isha’s confidential file which will reveal the truth of corruption happening in the Bhosale Institute. She will realize that Isha was about to expose the true colour of the Institute. Savi will assume that the management of the institute is responsible for the attack on Isha. She will lodge a police complaint and will come to the Bhosale house with the police. However, she will not be able to show enough proof. Hence at the wee hours of the night, Savi will enter Ishaan’s house to look for proof. Ishaan will notice an intruder coming, and will go near. Savi will fall over Ishaan creating a mess. However, Ishaan would have called for the police who will be ready to arrest Savi.

How will Savi react now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.