Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) getting caught in their respective troubled situations. As we know, Savi is getting married to Samrudh Latkar who is an alcoholic and a bad guy. She has gotten to know that his family is not against the daughter-in-law studying after marriage. So she asks her Badi Aaji to stop the wedding as she has to pursue her dreams. On the other hand, we know that Ishaan and Reeva are in love and are soon to get married. However, Reeva (Sumit Singh) being a very intelligent girl, has got the offer to go to London for her higher studies. However, Ishaan who has had this traumatic past of losing his mother in the same way, gets upset on hearing this. This is when Reeva decides not to go to London. She goes to Mumbai to convince her parents that she will not go to London.

However, there will be a totally different scenario in Reeva’s house. The coming episode will see Reeva getting caught in a dilemma when her parents will tell her that Ishaan is tying her up to himself and not allowing her to pursue what she wants in her career. Reeva will be forced to take a decision after her mother will faint and get sick.

Reeva will be troubled but will take the decision of going to London.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

