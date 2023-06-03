Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting episodes wherein the new Commissioner of Police Vijendra Ghatge comes with a bad past that is linked to Satya (Harshad Arora) and his family. Amba, Satya’s mother has opened up on her love life with Vijendra and talked about how he cheated on her. However, Sai talked to Vijendra and understood that he continues to love Amba and that he feels guilty for having ruined her life. However, Vijendra is unaware of Satya being his son.

We also know that Vijendra suffers from a third-stage brain tumour and needs immediate surgery. However, he has refused to undergo the surgery as he wants to have the sweet memories of Amba with him till he breathes his last.

The coming episode will see Sai and Amba having an emotional moment regarding Vijendra’s illness. Sai will reveal to Amba about him needing a surgery. Amba will be shocked and will weep her heart out. Sai will ask Amba to talk to Vijendra and convince him for the surgery.

Will Sai reveal this truth to Satya too?

