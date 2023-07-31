Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to do well in her interview

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) trying to get admission to the Bhosale Institute so that she can fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer. However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) is the one standing in the middle of her growth. He does not want to give her admission at his institute and has vowed that she will not do well in the interview.

The coming episode will see Savi finding shelter at Harinee’s house. However, she is facing problems there but is trying to deal with them.

Amidst all this, Shantanu faces tough opposition from his family and gets questioned time and again about his favour for Isha.

The coming episode will see Savi readying herself for the D-day of the interview at Bhosale Institute. She will be extremely confident of doing well. But at the same time, Ishaan will be determined to not give her the seat.

Savi and Ishaan will have a fight just before the interview, and Ishaan will clearly state his thought before Savi about failing her at the exam.

Can Savi pass this acid test?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

