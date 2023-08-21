Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting all the justice that she deserves. We saw how Savi and Ayush fought at the Director’s Chamber and Savi brought the truth out of Ayush. Later, we saw how Ishaan (Shakti Arora) saved Savi when Ayush got angry with her and wanted to slap her.

The coming episode will see Savi getting all the justice that she deserved and Ishaan seeing to it that she gets it. Ishaan will in the coming episode, stand tall in his support for Savi. Ishaan will call the journalist and will clear things out and will see to it that Ayush is exposed. Ishaan will rusticate Ayush for ragging Savi.

Savi will be so impressed with Ishaan’s gesture that she will call Isha and praise her son. Savi will also tell Isha that Ishaan is a reflection of her as he is her son.

Savi will also ask Isha about the reason why she has got separated from her son. Savi will be determined to unite the son with the mother soon.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.