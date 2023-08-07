Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets into trouble in college

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting her admission at the Bhosale Institute after the forced entry of Isha into the campus. Isha (Mansi Salve) not only paid fees for Savi but also put the management of Bhosale Institute in its right place. She questioned the atrocities against Savi and even threw up a warning at Yashwant Bhosale. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) was irked by Isha’s act and started throwing away things. However, he was asked to calm down by his family.

The coming episode will see Savi starting her college life at Bhosale Institute. However, the Bhosale sisters who will be studying in the institute will make life hell for Savi. The two girls along with a few boys will see to it that they give Savi a tough time in college. While one boy will snatch her handbag and make her run from floor to floor, another boy will keep the bag inside the classroom. Savi will come late to Ishaan’s class and will claim that her bag got stolen. However, the girls will be quick to say that Savi’s bag remains in class and that Savi did not want to attend Ishaan’s class.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.