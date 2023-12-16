Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi plans to give her Gurudakshina

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being very upset with Isha’s state of affairs when it comes to Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Isha has been longing all her life for her son to call her Aayi. But the differences between Isha and Ishaan are so much that Ishaan hates Isha.

We have seen how Savi has decided to put up a play in the Bhosale Institute which will be the story from Ishaan and Isha’s real life. She has written the script for it and is looking forward to things going as she has desired during the play. She has invited Isha and has requested her to come.

The coming episode will see Savi gearing up for her big day with the play being about to start. She will be happy with the presence of Isha at the event. As we know, Isha’s role will be played by Savi and Reeva has been asked to play the Badi Maa’s role while a kid has been chosen to play the main role.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1064 15th December Written Episode Update

Savi got worried for Isha’s well-being as she saw her Guru long for her son Ishaan. She wrote a play depicting Ishaan and Isha’s real life instances.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.