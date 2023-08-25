Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's life in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Isha (Mansi Salve) coming into the Bhosale Institute as the officer incharge of inspecting the institute. This angers Yashwant and Ishaan. Ishaan asked Isha to back out and choose to inspect any other college. But she told him that she does not mix her professional and personal commitments.

The coming episode will see more drama unfold with Savi’s life being in danger. As we know, Savi has run out of her house, escaping from her wedding. Now, Yashwant will tell Samrudh, the guy who was to wed Savi about her whereabouts, and the goons will come to take Savi back to Ramtek.

Savi will meet Isha at the Ganpati festival. Ishaan will get to know about Savi’s life being in danger. He will come to save her. The goons will have their gun pointed at Isha and Savi. Savi will run for her life and will meet Isha.

Who will get shot?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.