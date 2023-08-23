Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's vision impresses Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting justice at the Bhosale Institute after Ishaan (Shakti Arora) stood for the truth. We saw how Ishaan asked Savi to study well. Savi was seen praising Ishaan before Isha. Savi also told Isha that she got to know that Ishaan is her son and that she wonders how they are separated in life. Savi told herself that she will find out about the past and unite the son with the mother.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Isha being in thoughts about the other. While Isha will cry holding the little Ishaan’s photo, and will wish that he calls her mother one day, Ishaan will be restless as her thoughts will trouble him.

Later, in college, Savi will talk in one of the discussions in Ishaan’s class about how women are the pillars at home and for the men in their lives. Ishaan will be thoughtful and impressed by Savi’s vision of women and their capabilities.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.