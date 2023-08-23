ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's vision impresses Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi's talk in class about the capabilities of a woman impressing Ishaan and forcing him to ponder.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 14:22:38
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's vision impresses Ishaan 844972

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting justice at the Bhosale Institute after Ishaan (Shakti Arora) stood for the truth. We saw how Ishaan asked Savi to study well. Savi was seen praising Ishaan before Isha. Savi also told Isha that she got to know that Ishaan is her son and that she wonders how they are separated in life. Savi told herself that she will find out about the past and unite the son with the mother.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Isha being in thoughts about the other. While Isha will cry holding the little Ishaan’s photo, and will wish that he calls her mother one day, Ishaan will be restless as her thoughts will trouble him.

Later, in college, Savi will talk in one of the discussions in Ishaan’s class about how women are the pillars at home and for the men in their lives. Ishaan will be thoughtful and impressed by Savi’s vision of women and their capabilities.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha rescues Mohan 844985
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha rescues Mohan
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana 844960
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life 844928
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s cries bring Sahiba back to life
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression 844917
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik Puts up a pretentious play 844908
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik puts up a pretentious play
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja 844900
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka makes Lakshmi jealous at jewellery store 845003
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka makes Lakshmi jealous at jewellery store
"We are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable," says AP Dhillon 844998
“We are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable,” says AP Dhillon
Pushpa 2 The Rule team wishes the talented Dhananjaya, aka Jolly Reddy a very happy birthday 844991
Pushpa 2 The Rule team wishes the talented Dhananjaya, aka Jolly Reddy a very happy birthday
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok get romantic 844995
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok get romantic
Rishab Shetty expressed his excitement for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, says, "Thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day" 844986
Rishab Shetty expressed his excitement for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, says, “Thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day”
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar 844938
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar
Read Latest News