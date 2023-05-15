ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai's life being in danger after she will place her hand over the bleeding chest of the police commissioner who has been attacked by a rocket launcher.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 13:20:12
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Commissioner being attacked by a rocket launcher. With the rocket being inside his chest, there is a heavy blood loss which his daughter Siya has been guarding by keeping her hand over his wound. Virat (Neil Bhatt) has made aware the doctors in charge that it is a rocket that is inside the chest of the cop and that if his daughter moves her hand, there will be a huge blast.

The coming episode will see Sai (Ayesha Singh), Satya (Harshad Arora) and the other senior doctor trying to handle the situation with calmness. However, when Siya will get to know of her hand covering a rocket, she will get tense. She will cry and will refuse to see her father dying. She will literally take her hand out when Sai will place her hand over the wound and the rocket, by keeping it in its place.

Virat and Satya will be stunned to see Sai’s life being in danger. Sai will request Virat to go out and allow the bomb squad to do their job. She will tell him that their kids need either the father or mother to survive.

Virat will assure Sai that nothing will happen to anyone in the hospital.

Will the rocket be taken out safely?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Rudra gets to know of Atharva being alive
Imlie Spoiler: Rudra gets to know of Atharva being alive
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes an important decision
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes an important decision
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba feels Angad's pain
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba feels Angad's pain
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa announces her decision to the Shah family
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa announces her decision to the Shah family
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva gets a marriage proposal from Arushi
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva gets a marriage proposal from Arushi
Latest Stories
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka’s double date drama
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka’s double date drama
Nostalgia galore as Amazon miniTV releases the trailer of 90s family drama Yeh Meri Family
Nostalgia galore as Amazon miniTV releases the trailer of 90s family drama Yeh Meri Family
Bombay Velvet: Gone With The Wink
Bombay Velvet: Gone With The Wink
Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Performances Of Madhuri Dixit
Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Performances Of Madhuri Dixit
Read Latest News