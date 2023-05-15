Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sai's life being in danger after she will place her hand over the bleeding chest of the police commissioner who has been attacked by a rocket launcher.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has seen engaging drama with the Commissioner being attacked by a rocket launcher. With the rocket being inside his chest, there is a heavy blood loss which his daughter Siya has been guarding by keeping her hand over his wound. Virat (Neil Bhatt) has made aware the doctors in charge that it is a rocket that is inside the chest of the cop and that if his daughter moves her hand, there will be a huge blast.

The coming episode will see Sai (Ayesha Singh), Satya (Harshad Arora) and the other senior doctor trying to handle the situation with calmness. However, when Siya will get to know of her hand covering a rocket, she will get tense. She will cry and will refuse to see her father dying. She will literally take her hand out when Sai will place her hand over the wound and the rocket, by keeping it in its place.

Virat and Satya will be stunned to see Sai’s life being in danger. Sai will request Virat to go out and allow the bomb squad to do their job. She will tell him that their kids need either the father or mother to survive.

Virat will assure Sai that nothing will happen to anyone in the hospital.

Will the rocket be taken out safely?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.

