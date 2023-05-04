Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see sparks from the past affect the relationship between Satya and Virat. Check what will happen when it will be revealed that Bhavani and Amba are sisters.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama that has kept the viewers on the edges of their seats. Virat (Neil Bhatt) and his impulsive love for Sai (Ayesha Singh) have given their relationship a new meaning. Sai has gone ahead and married Satya (Harshad Arora). However, this does not stop Virat from thinking about her. This upset Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) so much that she ended up packing her bags and walking out of Virat’s life.

Now, the enmity between sisters Bhavani and Amba will be shown. Bhavani and Amba though sisters, would have nothing but anger for each other. When Virat and Satya will see their own ones being subjected to humiliation, they will stand for their people. While Satya will stand tall supporting his Aai, Virat will stand for his Khaku.

This will result in Satya and Virat exchanging words and getting into a verbal clash.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

