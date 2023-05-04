ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see sparks from the past affect the relationship between Satya and Virat. Check what will happen when it will be revealed that Bhavani and Amba are sisters.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 May,2023 15:47:31
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama that has kept the viewers on the edges of their seats. Virat (Neil Bhatt) and his impulsive love for Sai (Ayesha Singh) have given their relationship a new meaning. Sai has gone ahead and married Satya (Harshad Arora). However, this does not stop Virat from thinking about her. This upset Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) so much that she ended up packing her bags and walking out of Virat’s life.

Now, the enmity between sisters Bhavani and Amba will be shown. Bhavani and Amba though sisters, would have nothing but anger for each other. When Virat and Satya will see their own ones being subjected to humiliation, they will stand for their people. While Satya will stand tall supporting his Aai, Virat will stand for his Khaku.

This will result in Satya and Virat exchanging words and getting into a verbal clash.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa takes up Bhairavi's responsibility
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa takes up Bhairavi's responsibility
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara advises Abhimanyu to stay away from Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara advises Abhimanyu to stay away from Abhir
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya pleases Savi with his surprise
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya pleases Savi with his surprise
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Read Latest News