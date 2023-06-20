ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat takes up a life-threatening mission

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Virat taking up the big task of going to the hijacker's place along with Ramakant and the money.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the show all set to take a generation leap. As we know, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Chaudhary have been roped in to play the new leads. The generation leap will mean that the present leads Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh will exit from the show. And the story is heading rapidly towards the big climax before the leap, wherein both Virat and Sai will meet with their death.

As we wrote, Sai, Savi and Satya along with the Chavan family are on the same flight that is headed to Mumbai. However, the plane has been hijacked by Ramakant and his men. They want the police to release Ramakant in return for the hostages.

The coming episode will see Virat and Bheema making a deal. Virat will agree to come alone with Ramakant and along with the huge money that was asked for by the hijackers.

Virat will be worried for his family and Sai, and will want to get to Nandev to rescue them.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.

Read Latest News