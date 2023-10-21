Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) developing a soft corner for Savi (Bhavika Sharma). He understood her goals in life and has promised to be her mentor and guide to achieve her goals. We saw how Ishaan forced Savi to study early in the morning. Savi too found this to be a good and genuine side to Ishaan and appreciated his concern for her.

The coming episode will see Surekha talking about getting Durva married. She will also talk about looking for a suitable girl for Ishaan. However, Ishaan will stop Surekha from looking for a girl for him, by saying that he has found the love of his life. There will be confusion related to Savi’s picture being on Ishaan’s phone. The family will look into Savi’s photo and will assume that Ishaan likes Savi.

However, Ishaan will be quick to clarify that Savi had sent her picture for enrollment in a prestigious exam program and not anything else. Ishaan will instead, show his family the photo of his lover. It will be the Bhosale Institute building in the mobile and Ishaan will tell his family that he is already wed to his responsibility of making his institute the best.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1008 20th October Written Episode Update

Ishaan asked Savi to write her test under adverse conditions. Later, Durva got angry as Savi got the responsibility of organizing the Navratri celebration at the Institute.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.