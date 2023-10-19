Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan turns 'motivator' for Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan becoming the guide, philosopher and motivator for Savi in her studies.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Oct,2023 16:11:03
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) developing a close bond after their initial struggle with misunderstandings. Ishaan getting locked inside Savi’s hostel room paved a way for Ishaan to know Savi better. Savi too realized how intelligent a tutor is Ishaan. Ishaan has vowed to take care of her and help her in achieving her goals.

Ishaan’s changed attitude towards Savi, however, did not go down well with Surekha. She tried to snub him by saying that Savi is just a student at their college and he needs to keep her away. However, Ishaan tried explaining to his family that he had a wrong judgement about Savi and that she is very good as a person.

The coming episode will see a fun track wherein Ishaan will turn into Savi’s mentor, guide and philosopher. He will urge her to do well in the exam and even coach her for the upcoming UPSC exam. Ishaan will also work towards grooming Savi and making her a better individual.

The first step will be to give Savi an exam deadline and a timetable to follow. Ishaan will make sure that Savi got up early in the morning, worked towards her goal of studying. Ishaan will be seen giving an alarm in the form of a call to Savi at 5 am so that Savi can start her day early with her studies.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1006 18th October Written Episode Update

Ishaan gave a word and promise to Savi that he would give her all the guidance needed to take her to her main goal in life.

How will Savi cope up with Ishaan the mentor?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

