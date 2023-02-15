Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists that have troubled mental health of Vinayak. As we know, the truth about Sai (Ayesha Singh) being the real mother of Vinayak was told to him in a very bad manner. To top it all, Vinayak has been told about a story about how a bad lady will come and take him away from his mother. All of it has troubled Vinayak a lot.

Amidst this, we have seen how Virat (Neil Bhatt) confessed his love in the confession box in the church. This was overheard by Bhavani and she has vowed to unite Virat and Sai. We have already written about how Bhavani will go and tell this truth to Savi.

The coming episode will also see Sai questioning Virat on whether anyone in the Chavan house has poisoned Vinayak’s mind against Sai. Virat will however refuse. But when he will see this in front of his eyes, when Vinayak will narrate a story of a lady taking him away from his mother, Virat will be stunned.

He will question Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) for it and will blame her for poisoning the innocent mind of Vinayak so much that he believes that Sai is a bad woman. Virat and Pakhi will have a showdown in which Pakhi will clearly show her possessiveness for Vinayak.

What will happen next?

