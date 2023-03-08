Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with intense drama. We have seen how Virat (Neil Bhatt) has suppressed his feelings for Sai (Ayesha Singh), for the sake of handling his responsibility as a husband towards Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). However, Virat finds happiness in the presence of Sai.

The Holi event in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has always been special. Now the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see how Holi adds its own twists to Virat and Sai’s lives.

As we know, Savi made Virat put colour on Sai. The coming episode will see Virat coming under the influence of bhaang and will get romantic with Sai. He will handcuff her with his hand, and will drag her all around the Holi area. The Chavan family will be shocked to see Virat’s weird gesture. Pakhi will be angry at Virat’s move. Virat will not only handcuff Sai but will also colour her all over. He will take her to his house and Sai will not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.