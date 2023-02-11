Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) having a heartbreak after Vinayak behaved badly with her upon knowing the truth. The manner in which the truth was told by Pakhi to Vinayak had him in shock.

We also wrote about Sai having an emotional breakdown after Vinayak called him ‘gandhi’. However, Sai’s reaction has been even more shocking, as she has gone into a shock. She assumes that Vinayak is with her, holds Savi’s teddy bear always with her assuming that it is Vinayak.

The coming episode will see Sai not being in a condition to take care of Savi. Savi will feel extremely hungry as Sai would not have given her anything to eat. Savi will see that Sai would have slept with the teddy bear. Savi will decide to cook for herself, and will switch on the gas and will be in trouble with the lighter.

Virat will come in the nick of time and stop Savi from lighting with the lighter. Virat will worry over Sai’s mental state, and will spend time with Savi and cook for her.

What will happen next?

